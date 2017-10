Home Indiana Crews On Scene Of A Crash Near North High School October 18th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Vanderburgh County Emergency crews are on scene of an accident with injuries. According to Central Dispatch, a car and motorcycle crash occurred on Husky Way and Baseline Road, just after 7:00am this morning. That’s near the entrance to North High School. According to dispatch, emergency crews took someone to the hospital. Stay with 44News for more updates on the accident.

