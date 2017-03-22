Home Indiana Crews on the Scene of Brush Fires Along Interstate 64 March 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Emergency crews are on the scene of reported brush fires along I-64. The brush fires are along I-64 near the intersection of U.S. 41. There have been reports of at least eight different brush fire spots along the interstate, ranging from mile marker 22 to mile marker 28. Several crews from Gibson and Vanderburgh Counties are on the scene to fight the fires.

44News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update you as information becomes available.

