Crews on the Scene of Accident with Injuries in Ft. Branch

November 9th, 2017 Indiana

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident with injuries in Gibson County. It happened Thursday afternoon on Highway 41 and State Road 168 at Ft. Branch.

State Road 168 is shut down and Highway 41 is down to one lane on the northbound side.

Police, fire and EMS crews are on the scene of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or how long the road will be shut down.

We will update information as it becomes available.

