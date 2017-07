Home Indiana Evansville Crews Respond to Water Main Break in Vanderburgh County July 13th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Water and Sewer Department is reporting that there is a major water main break at the intersection of Boonville-New Harmony Road and North Green River Road.

Officials say this happened Thursday around 3 a.m. Crews are working to repair the 12 inch break. Residents and businesses may notice a change in their water pressure, but so far there is no boil advisory.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Comments

comments