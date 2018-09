Home Kentucky Crews Respond to Fire in Dixon, Kentucky September 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Crews are responding to a fire in Dixon, Kentucky. Responders were called to the scene at 5:15 p.m.

According to reports, a fire broke from in the interior of Barns and Blooms.

There are were no injuries or deaths but firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

As of now, the fire is contained.

