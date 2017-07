Home Kentucky Crews Respond to Mobile Home Fire In Muhlenberg Co. July 13th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

Two fire departments are on the scene of a morning mobile home fire in Muhlenberg County.

The fire started just before 4am Thursday at a mobile home on McNary Road in Graham.

Dispatchers say they don’t believe anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Both Graham and Greenville fire departments responded to put out the flames.

