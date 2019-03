Officials confirm there is a major gas leak in the area of Jerrald Drive and Oak Grove Road. According to reports, 2 inches of gas line was struck by a third party contractor as part of the Road Expansion Project on Oak Grove.

Residents of four homes had to be evacuated but they’re allowed to return. 44News is told that repairs are being by Vectren.

Schools are not expected to be affected.

