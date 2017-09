Home Indiana Crews Respond To Fire At Vectren Substation In Gibson County September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at the Vectren substation in Gibson County. The substation is located at 300 South just off of Highway 41.

There are about 160 customers without power, and the largest pocket is 124 in Ft. Branch. There’s no word on how long it will take to restore power.

Crews are trying to determine what caused the fire.

We will update information as it becomes available.

