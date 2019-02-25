Crews Respond to Fire on Columbia Street

February 25th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in the 600 Block of Columbia Street

Calls for the fire came in around 4:57 Monday afternoon.

There are no confirmed injuries.

