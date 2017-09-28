Home Indiana Evansville Crews Respond To Early Morning Fire In Evansville September 28th, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Evansville, Indiana

Fire crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire in Evansville. Flames spread quickly through the Ashley Court Apartments in the 5800 block of Brentwood Court. Multiple calls came in at around 2:00 Thursday morning.

Firefighters say at one point there were at least 10 units affected by the fire.

The American Red Cross is on scene to help any displaced families. There are no reported injuries.

Eastbound Lloyd was closed at Fielding Road to allow firefighters to work on the blaze, but the road has since reopened.

Firefighters say it took just over an hour to get the blaze out.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

We will have more on this developing story.





