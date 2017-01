Home Illinois Crews Recue Man in Garden of the Gods January 5th, 2017 Matt Peak Illinois Pinterest

Crews work to rescue a man who found himself stuck in the Garden of the Gods Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say Saline County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a man who climbed up a rock formation and could not get down. A repelling team from Hardin County and the Equality Fire Department called in to reteive the man, identified as Jachin Gillis 25 of Ontario, Canada.

Saline County EMS checked Gillis, who refused any medical treatment.

