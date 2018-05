Home Indiana Evansville Crews Put Out House Fire on Boonville New Harmony Road May 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A house fire broke out at a house on Boonville New Harmony Road

The fire is now out, with one minor injury to a firefighter being reported.

It started in the garage and spread to the home.

Crews are still at the scene now extinguishing any remaining flames.

Residence are asked to avoid the area.

Comments

comments