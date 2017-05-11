Crews Prep Burdette Pool for Summer

Crews are busy at Burdette Park getting the pool ready for this summer season.

As the water fills the pool, getting to this point started months ago.

First crews have to clean the debris from the pool. Once they’re cleaned, they get filled up and it takes days to fill these pools up.

Once they’re filled, the work isn’t over, just as much work goes into keeping the pools up and running.

“As it gets tiresome and hot, we have to make sure we keep people out here scrubbing the bottoms of the pools and vacuuming the decks,” said Andrew Moore, certified pool operator. “And basically make sure everything stays clean.”

Burdette Pool is offering early bird specials to anyone who buys a membership before they open on May 27th.



