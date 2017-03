Home Kentucky Henderson Crews Plan Lane Closures Along U.S. 60 in Henderson County March 31st, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Crews plan for asphalt paving preparation in Henderson County Friday.

A lane on US 60 between Henderson and Spottsville will be closed.

Flaggers will be working until 3 p.m. and officials ask drivers to take precaution.

The milling is expected to be completed in one to two days.

