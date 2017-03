Home Indiana Evansville Crews Plan Lane Closure on the Lloyd for Thursday March 22nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A lane is closing Thursday on the Lloyd Expressway.

The lane restrictions will allow Vectren to repair two streetlight poles that had been damaged by a semi last week.

The far right lane on the eastbound side of the freeway will be closed. This is between Saint Joseph and Wabash Avenue.

Vectren says the road should be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

