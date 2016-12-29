Home Indiana Evansville Crews Looking into the Cause of a Northern Vanderburgh County Fire December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Multiple fire crews were called in to battle a two alarm fire, and now they are looking into what happened. It happened in the 2200 block of Viehe Drive just off Petersburg Road near the Eagle Valley Golf Course.

McCutchanville firefighters say when they arrived on scene, they were battling a lot of heavy smoke and that fire could be seen coming from the roof. The fire was going so strong they had to call in two more fire crews. Firefighters say they had a hard time battling the flames because of the heat and a cluttered garage.

Because the fire was contained inside the home, crews say today’s high winds didn’t play a role in putting the fire out. No injuries were reported, and officials are still investigating the cause.

