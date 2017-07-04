Home Indiana Crews in Jasper on Scene of Water Main Break July 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Crews in Jasper are on the scene of a major water main break. The Jasper Municipal Water Utility arrived on the scene of the break near 17th Street and Newton around 10:45 a.m.

17th Street is closed from Newton to Main Street while crews work to fix the water main break.

Residents are advised to stay clear of the area until it is fixed.

There’s no word on when repairs will be finished. No boil advisory is in place yet.

Stay with 44News on this developing story.

