Crews are Investigating the Cause of an Evansville House Fire
Fire breaks out near one of the busiest intersections in Evansville. Fire crews went out to the Lloyd and 41 after getting reports of a house fire. An investigation is underway to determine what started the fire.
Around 3 p.m. Thursday, crews were called to the 1200 block of East Sycamore Street after several witnesses driving by reported seeing smoke coming from the house.
Crews are working to figure out what caused the fire. Crews say the house was tough to maneuver because of so many items lying around the inside and outside of the home. No injuries have been reported.
Previous Story
Crews are battling a house fire in the 1200 block of East Sycamore Street. There are few details about how the fire started and what happened.
We have a crew on the scene and we will update the information as it becomes available.