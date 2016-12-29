Home Indiana Evansville Crews are Investigating the Cause of an Evansville House Fire December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Fire breaks out near one of the busiest intersections in Evansville. Fire crews went out to the Lloyd and 41 after getting reports of a house fire. An investigation is underway to determine what started the fire.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, crews were called to the 1200 block of East Sycamore Street after several witnesses driving by reported seeing smoke coming from the house.

Crews are working to figure out what caused the fire. Crews say the house was tough to maneuver because of so many items lying around the inside and outside of the home. No injuries have been reported.

