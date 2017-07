Home Indiana Evansville Crews Fight House Fire on South Side of Evansville July 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Crews battled a house fire on the city’s south side. The fire happened in the 1300 block of South Grand Avenue. Fire officials say the fire started at the back of the building, and burned into the basement.

There was minimal damage to the building, and there’s no word on what caused the fire.

No one was in the home when fire officials arrived.

