Crews Cutting Back Newburgh Tree Canopy

The tree canopy in Newburgh has been a landmark for years, and today it was time to say goodbye.

Construction crews started removing the dead trees from the tree canopy this morning. City officials say this project was necessary because even though it was beautiful, it was becoming a safety issue and was getting in the way of power lines. Regardless of the issues, community members say it will be hard to no longer take in the view the tree canopy provided.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s absolutely bittersweet. Everyone loves the canopy. The aesthetic of it, you know. It brings you home. As people drive through it, you know people tell me, I know I’m home when I get to the tree canopy, so there is a definite connection with the tree canopy in this town,” says Christy Powell, Newburgh Town Manager.

Officials say limbs were falling into the street, and the more the trees grew, the more trucks and buses would run into the limbs.

