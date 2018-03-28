44News | Evansville, IN

Crews Continue to Clean Up Oil Spill in Posey County

Crews Continue to Clean Up Oil Spill in Posey County

March 28th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Crews are still working to clean up an oil spill in Posey County. Last week a leak was discovered in a Marathon pipeline that runs from Robinson, Illinois to Mt. Vernon, Indiana

About 40,000 gallons of diesel spilled along Copperline Road in Posey County. Officials working on the cleanup say the rain is slowing their process.

They say no diesel made its way to the Wabash River and there have been several inspections done in the area during their cleanup.

No word on when the cleanup will be finished.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.