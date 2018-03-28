Home Indiana Crews Continue to Clean Up Oil Spill in Posey County March 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Crews are still working to clean up an oil spill in Posey County. Last week a leak was discovered in a Marathon pipeline that runs from Robinson, Illinois to Mt. Vernon, Indiana

About 40,000 gallons of diesel spilled along Copperline Road in Posey County. Officials working on the cleanup say the rain is slowing their process.

They say no diesel made its way to the Wabash River and there have been several inspections done in the area during their cleanup.

No word on when the cleanup will be finished.

