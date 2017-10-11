Home Kentucky Henderson Crews Complete South Green Street Water Line Project In Henderson October 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The South Green water line project is complete in Henderson. Crews with Henderson Water Utility finished the work on the project around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. This was the work along U.S. 60/U.S. 41-Alternate/South Green Street.

All four lanes of South Green Street are open to traffic.

In the next couple of weeks, permanent asphalt patching will be coordinated with the Public Works Department and with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Comments

comments