Crews Clear Scene of Overturned Truck Filled with Pigs in Daviess County
Crews cleared the scene of an overturned semi-truck filled with pigs in Daviess County, Kentucky. The mess was blocking Kentucky Highway 56 near the intersection of Riney Road and Berry Road. Around 7:45 Thursday morning, the truck overturned releasing 200 pigs. It took crews more than three hours to clear the highway.
Six were injured and taken to a vet from O’Bryan Farm. The driver was taken to Owensboro Health with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unknown what caused the wreck.
