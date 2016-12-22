Home Kentucky Crews Clear Scene of Overturned Truck Filled with Pigs in Daviess County December 22nd, 2016 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Crews cleared the scene of an overturned semi-truck filled with pigs in Daviess County, Kentucky. The mess was blocking Kentucky Highway 56 near the intersection of Riney Road and Berry Road. Around 7:45 Thursday morning, the truck overturned releasing 200 pigs. It took crews more than three hours to clear the highway.

Six were injured and taken to a vet from O’Bryan Farm. The driver was taken to Owensboro Health with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unknown what caused the wreck.

Comments

comments