Home Indiana Evansville Crews Clean-Up After Cement Truck Crashes Into Mead Johnson October 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Crews are cleaning up after a cement truck crashes into the Mead Johnson building early Sunday morning. Police say the truck was stolen less than a half mile from where the driver crashed.

Officers say a person entered Irving Materials, Inc. and got into a concrete mixer. The offender drove the truck through the gate and hit a vehicle exiting the yard.

The truck traveled west on Ohio Street and then ran into the east side of Mead Johnson.

The offender was extricated from the concrete truck and transported to Deaconess Hospital.

