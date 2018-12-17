Home Indiana Evansville Crews to Break Ground on Second Dunkin’ Donuts in March December 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The final plans are approved for brand new Dunkin Donuts in Evansville. The Site Review Committee has given the green light for the donut shop near Eastland Mall.

This will be the second Dunkin’ Donuts in Evansville. The first store opened earlier this year on First Avenue and is also a Baskin Robins.

The new store will open in a brand new building which is going up next to Jared Jewelers. Right now, crews are planning to get started on the project in March.

Dunkin’ Donuts officials are looking forward to breaking ground on the project.

The new building will be home to the Dunkin’ Donuts and another business but there’s no word yet on which business will take that second spot.

Construction is set to take about eight months to complete.

