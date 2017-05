Several crews have been called in to battle a fire at the Alpine Motel in Vanderburgh County.

The fire broke out around 5:30 this evening at the motel that sits at 6011 New Harmony Rd.

New Harmony Rd. is blocked off in the 5800 block between Koring Rd. and Marx Rd.

Crews from a number of different departments have been called in to fight the fire, which sparked back up just before 7 PM.

