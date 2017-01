Home Indiana Crews Battle Vacant House Fire In Evansville January 18th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Investigators say it may be difficult to determine the cause of an Evansville house fire due to the extent of damage. The fire happened just after midnight Wednesday in the 300 block of Cass Avenue.

An investigator on the scene says a neighbor kicked down the door to see if anyone was inside, but no one was there.

The home is destroyed. But no other homes received damage. No one was hurt in the fire.

