Crews are battling a semi-truck fire in the westbound lanes of I64, about a half mile east of I69.

The call came in around 9:30 after witnesses reported seeing the semi on fire.

Westbound traffic on I64 is blocked at this time.

No word on any injuries. Stay with us for updates on air and online.

