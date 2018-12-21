Crews Battle Madisonville House Fire

“When we arrived the structure was fairly involved especially in the back porch area, fire had extended to the attic space so it made it a little more difficult fire to bring under control,” says Madisonville Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeff Baldwin.

The Madisonville fire and police departments were called to a home around 3 a.m. Friday after someone reported a fire in the 100 Block of Murray Street.

The flames were so intense, it took crews more than an hour to get the fire under control. Two people were inside the house when the fire started.

21-year-old Alexander Morse and his grandmother 66-year-old Cheryl Redd were asleep. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house and the house is destroyed.

“We do a little of a preliminary we have actually some detectives and police department that also investigate. They’re investigating this fire as well”, says Baldwin.

There were no life-threatening injuries but one firefighter was injured on the scene by a falling tree limb. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

