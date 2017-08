Home Indiana Crews Battle House Fire In Posey County August 4th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Crews are still on the scene of an early morning house fire on Route 68 and Byes Road in Posey County. Only one lane of Route 68 is open to traffic at this time as crews put out hot spots.

Dispatchers received a call about the fire around 4:00 Friday morning.

Fire crews from Wadesville, Posey and New Harmony all responded.

No was home at the time of the fire.

