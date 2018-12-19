Home Illinois Crews Battle House Fire Out Of White County December 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

An early morning fire has destroyed a home in Crossville, Illinois.

Crews were called to a home on Potter Street near South Cross Street around 2:35AM on reports that a fire had broken out.

The fire was extinguished after a few hours with the house being reported being destroyed by the fire.

Officials say the family inside the home was woken up by smoke detectors and were able to get out of the house in time. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation with officials saying the fire began in the attic of the home.

In addition to Crossville fire crews, eight other fire crews from both Illinois and Indiana lent a hand to help to fight the fire.

