Crews Battle House Fire on North Side of Evansville December 30th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Crews are battling a three alarm house fire on the north side of Evansville. Calls came in for the house fire just after 8 a.m. The home is at 7200 West Mill Road just off Diamond Avenue. Multiple fire crews have been called to the scene to fight the fire.

The American Red Cross has been called out to the fire.

44News has a crew at the scene and we will update this developing story.





