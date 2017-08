Home Indiana Crews Battle House Fire In Gibson County August 1st, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

In Gibson County, fire crews and sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene of a fire with a woman reported inside the home.

This happened before 3AM in the 400 block of South Alfrell Street in Oakland City.

Officials did pull the woman out of the house, but there’s no word on her condition.

Investigators are looking into what caused the Tuesday morning fire.

