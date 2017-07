Home Indiana Crews Battle Garage, Pole Barn Fire In Posey County July 27th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Fire crews in Posey County are on the scene monitoring the aftermath of an early morning garage fire in Mount Vernon.

A pole barn was also damaged.

The fire started just after 4 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Maple Street.

Crews say the fire is now smoldering, and they are putting out hot spots.

We will update information as it becomes available.

