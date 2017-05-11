Home Entertainment Crews Battle Fire Outside of an Evansville Recycling Facility May 11th, 2017 Shelby Coates Entertainment Pinterest

Evansville fire fighters quickly put out a fire outside of a west side recycling facility. According to dispatchers four units responded to the fire outside the Fligeltaub Company in the 1700 block of West Louisiana around 3:45 Thursday morning.

Crews used a back hoe to snuff out smoldering recyclables outside the building.

According to a chief on scene, the cause of the blaze was not known. However there was lightning in the area at the time.

The building suffered minor damage. And no injuries were reported.

Comments

comments