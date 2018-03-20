Home Indiana Crews Battle Fire in Gibson County March 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Crews are on the scene at a major structure fire in Gibson County.

According to officials, the warehouse of Sloan Tree Service in the 5900 Block of East 175 South in Francisco, Indiana is reported to have heavy fire damage to the roof of the structure.

Six fire departments, as well as the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, are on the scene.

175 S is closed and traffic is limited to some side streets on the south side of town.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid this area at this time.



