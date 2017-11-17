Crews Battle Fire in Evansville

A structure fire breaks out in the 2100 block of Pineshore Court in Evansville. The Evansville Fire Department says they originally heard reports of a lawn mower on fire just before 12:30 p.m., but were alerted that the fire had spread when they were on their way.

Once EFD arrived on the scene they called for additional unit, but luckily no one was hurt. EFD says the fire started in a shed before spreading to the garage and attic of the home.

Mike Ewald said, “There was some extension into the attic of the house, but we got up there and cut that off pretty nicely. So most of the fire damage is going to be to the garage. A little bit of smoke and water damage to the house I’m sure.”

EPD also says there were no firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

