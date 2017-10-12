Home Indiana Crews Battle Blaze at Koerner Block Building in Birdseye October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Emergency crews are battling a fire at the Koerner Block Building. Crews were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time, and blocked off State Road 145 at S.R. 64 in Birdseye.

Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department, Snellville Fire, and English Fire Dept. continue to fight the fire at this time.

Crews believe the building is a total loss, but are trying to salvage some of the original carpentry on the first floor. The second story collapsed.

Indiana Landmarks still has an option to buy the building, but it’s still privately owned by Karen and Ronald Ellis.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

Photos Courtesy Indiana Landmarks







<hr/ > Previous Stories

Officials Try to Save a Birdseye Landmark

New Logo Sought for the Koerner Block Building

Koerner Block Building Volunteers Consider Nonprofit Status

Volunteers Needed for Cleanup Day at the Koerner Block Building

Comments

comments