Crescent City Provides Visitors a History of Tattooing

A new tattoo shop opened its doors Saturday for a grand opening celebration.

Crescent City is a unique stop to get ink done in the Tri-State area.

The shop also houses a museum. Displays throughout the museum show the history of tattoo industry throughout the years.

One tattoo artist says tattoos have become more acceptable in today’s society.

“I tattoo people that work at banks and i tattoo people who are welders, truck drivers, all different kinds of people,” said Crescent City owner Clint Vaught, “so i just try to give it some, there’s kind of something for everybody a little bit, kind of try and give it the vibe where someone is really into tattooing or they’ve never gotten a tattoo before where they kind of feel comfortable.”

The shop museum features photos and articles from Evansville, New Albany, and Hopkinsville, displaying the history of tattoo art in the Midwest.

Some of the photos in the museum date all the way back to the 1920s.

