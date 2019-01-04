Home Indiana Evansville Crescent City in Evansville Showcases Area Tattoo Artist’s Work January 4th, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An area tattoo shop is giving the community an opportunity to see the permanent mark of Tri-State tattoo artists.

Crescent City in Evansville is opening a museum in its shop to bring back the history of tattoo art from Evansville, Bedford, and Hopkinsville.

According to Crescent City owner Clint Vaught, some of the photos in the museum date all the way back to the 1920s. Vaught has collected photos and newspaper articles from across the region through research with antique collectors and tattoo historians.

Vaught tells us that tattooing has gone through different periods of being taboo which comes from people not understanding a lot about the history behind it. He goes on to explain that there are tattoo artists in their 70’s or 80’s that have dedicated their lives to an art form.

Vaught also says many of the artists of that older age knew of artists that were tattooing when electricity was first invented and that a lot of that history is being lost.

The grand opening of the shop and museum will be January 26th at Crescent City, located above River City Coffee and Goods on Main Street in Evansville.

