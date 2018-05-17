Home Kentucky Creme Coffee House Has A New Owner May 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Adam Patterson has purchased the well known coffee shop in Owensboro, Creme Coffee. The 128 year old building at 109 E. Second St was bought by Patterson on Monday. Larry and Rosemary Conder, the previous owners, sold the building for $480,000.

The Conders paid $292,160 for the building in 2007, and it was assessed for tax purposes this year at $300,000.

Patterson bought the building last November, and said he decided to buy because the price felt right.

He’s renovated the patio behind the Creme for concerts and is considering making the second floor condo a one-bedroom and breakfast. But those aren’t the only ideas Patterson has been considering.

“It needs updating. It could also be used for receptions. It has a full kitchen. We (the Creme) do catering and private parties.”,

said Patterson.

Previous owner Larry Conder says he feels some melancholy about selling the Creme Building, explaining that the building is almost a landmark.

Patterson also owns the building at 222 Allen St., where City Walk Cafe is located, and Gabe’s Shopping Center at 18th and Triplett streets.

