Creepy Cocktails for Your Halloween Party

What’s a party without the perfect cocktail?

Our favorite bartender, Kira Irons, has 3 party drinks sure to spook and please!

Bleeding Love: 1 1/2 oz Rum

1/2 oz Cointreau

2 oz pineapple

1 tbsp Strawberry Puree

This 2nd one is a shout out to “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”…

Charlie Day’s Ghoulish Martini

1 oz Grey Goose

1 tbsp Chocolate Sauce

.25 oz Sweet Lucy Bourbon Cream

1 oz Hazelnut Liqueur

1 oz Coconut Rum

And this 3rd one works better as a shot, but Kira says “The Dapper Pig” is too “fancy” for shot glasses, so if you make it an actual cocktail it might not layer as well.

(But it will still taste great!)

Not Your Mom’s Candy Corn

.33 oz Trader Joe’s Coffee Liqueur

.33 oz Sweet Lucy Bourbon Cream

.33 oz Grand Marnier

Your guests may not appreciate your costume, but these will for sure be a hit.

Cheers!



