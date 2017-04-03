Credit Union Helps Vanderburgh County Show Teacher Appreciation

The Public Education Foundation and the Teachers Federal Credit Union are working together to show gratitude to teachers in Vanderburgh County.

For a dollar donation, you can purchase a paper flower and write a thank you note on it.

The flowers will be placed in bouquets, and they will be delivered during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

The Teachers Federal Credit Union in Evansville will match donations up to $1,000.

You can stop by any branch between now and April 17th to buy a flower.

Comments

comments