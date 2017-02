Home Illinois Credit Cards May Be At Risk In Arby’s Data Breach February 10th, 2017 Maggie LaMaster Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Arby’s is dealing with a data breach.

Hackers reportedly installed malware on cash registers and then may have stolen credit and debit card information from roughly 350,000 customers.

Cyber security reporter Brian Krebs says the breach only affected Arby’s-owned stores, not franchises.

Arby’s says it has eliminated the software that infected the system.

