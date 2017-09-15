Home Indiana Credit Card Skimmers Found at Gas Station in Loogootee, IN September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Two credit card skimmer have been found at a Chuckles Gas Station on Broadway Street in Loogootee, Indiana.

Employees called police to report two skimming devices were removed from their gas pumps but employees told police they aren’t sure how long those devices had been there.

Right now authorities are investigating the case and following up on leads. Anyone who used that gas station recently is encouraged to keep an eye on their bank and credit card statements.

Comments

comments