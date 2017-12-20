Home Indiana Credit Card Scammers Sentenced in Federal Court December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky

Two credit card scammers are federally sentenced for their involvement skimming machines at gas pumps. The United States Attorney Josh Minkler announced Roberto Moner and Adianez Herrera, both of Louisville, were sentenced to four years behind bars.

Moner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess counterfeit or unauthorized access devices, possession of counterfeited or unauthorized access devices, conspiracy to produce, use, and traffic in one or more counterfeit access devices, possession of device-making equipment, and aggravated identity theft.

In December 2015, Jasper Police received information that someone’s credit card information had been compromised. Law enforcement later learned Moner installed card-skimming devices at gas stations in the Jasper area.

Moner and Herrera used these devices to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases for things like gift cards, cartons of cigarettes, and other personal items. Hundreds of individuals had their credit card information stolen.

Moner and Herrera will serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution to the victims in this case.

Comments

comments