Home Indiana Credit Card Scammers in the Hoosier State August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Hoosiers are being warned to beware of credit card scammers across the region.

Scammers in Indiana have been sending consumers unsolicited credit cards, often touting high credit limits. Consumers are being told to never activate cards they haven’t requested nor provide personal information to them.

This warning comes after a man in Indianapolis filed a consumer complaint with the Office of the Attorney General, who reported that employees of his business received unsolicited credit cards from an entity calling itself Connector Capital. The company claimed to be based out of Los Angeles, and has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.

“Hoosiers need to know that, under the federal Truth in Lending Act, it is illegal to send unsolicited credit cards to consumers,” Attorney General Hill said. “If you receive a credit card you have not requested, first cut it up and then file a consumer complaint with our office.”

In some instances, unsolicited cards arriving in the mail are simply scammers trying to coerce consumers into providing personal information when they call or go online to activate the cards.

Individuals concerned about identity theft may want to consider a credit freeze. Any Indiana resident may request a credit freeze free of charge.

Anyone who has been a victims of a scam such as these can file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General by clicking here or by calling 1-800-382-5516.

Comments

comments