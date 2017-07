Creative Dawgs for your Cookout

It’s cookout/grilling season, and that means hot dogs are on the picnic table.

We all put the ketchup, mustard, and relish on the table…but let’s get creative this year!

Who better to ask for help than Kent Greathouse of River City Dawgs?!

Kent shows us how to build two imaginative “dawgs”, and gives us suggestions for unique items we can put out for our guests, to encourage them to build an outside of the box hot dog.

Press play for ways to get creative with your cookout!



