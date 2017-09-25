Creative Chefs: the Process

The Tri State is home to some of the most talented and creative chefs!

With access to innovative Chefs like Jeremiah Galey of The Hornet’s Nest and his “Burger Madness” specials, Scott Schymick of Sauced and his have-to-have-that flavor of the day, and Kyle Kellogg of Evansville Country Club, have you ever wondered where they come up with this stuff?

I have.

So when The Dapper Pig started their “Monday Night Test Kitchen” thing, I knew I could get the skinny on how these guys do it.

Like, did this come from Pinterest, a dream about chicken…?

You know, some come from a dream, but this is actually kind of a collab. A lot of the stuff we do is collaboration here, so that’s one of the cool things about The Dapper Pig.

We decided that we wanted to do a different chicken dish for Fall, something that’s heavier and a little more comfort like.

We’ve taken some of our sage, fennel, some cheese, and this sausage mixture we make. We’re gonna sautee it off, then we have an Apple Chutney that we’ll put on to it.

This is our first one, it’s called “The Nester”.

And y’all remember Craig from some of my #TasteTuesday segments…he comes up with some great Specials too!

Yeah, so far it’s just a risotto with parmesan cheese and Andouille sausage.

I’ve got bits of pork chop that’s been cast ironed and seared off. At this moment they’re resting in butter…shh don’t wake them up, they’re resting.

Do you know why you should tell your waiter, before spouting all over social media, what you thought of the dish?

Everything we do here is all so collaborative, we even include our front of house staff.

So they’re the ones who will hear, “I like this, I didn’t like this…” and can relay that to the kitchen staff and management.

By becoming a part of the creative process, you get to be a small piece of the heart of that restaurant.

You can be a part of the process at The Dapper Pig every Monday night, and be a part at every restaurant you visit by making sure you give your input BEFORE you leave the table, or reach for your phone.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider.



