Crazy Buffet will Offer Free Buffet Dinner to Thank its Customers November 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Crazy Buffet will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to thank each of its customers. On Facebook, the owners announced they would offer a free meal to all of its customers to “take this opportunity to prove we have corrected our mistakes.”

The business will offer a buffet dinner on Thanksgiving as part of its apology to its customers for shutting down for health code violations.

Last month, Crazy Buffet closed its doors for health code violations, but reopened the next day.

The owners, Lee and Frank, said all of their employees and managers have received additional education and training in food service areas.

Crazy Buffet on Burkhardt Road will host the buffet dinner on Thursday, November 23rd from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To see the full statement on Facebook, visit Crazy Buffet EVV.

